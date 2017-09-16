On the Road with Dane Neal Full Show: Martin Truex, Rutledge Wood & Clint Bowyer

This week On the Road, Clint Bowyer, driver of the number 14 Ford Fusion for Stewart Haas racing joins Dane “On The Road” and in studio at WGN before the Tales of the Turtles 400 race at Chicagoland. Then, Nascar on NBC’s Rutledge Wood joins Dane to preview the kick off the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Playoffs. Then, Martin Truex talks about the season so far, preparing for the playoff and the Tales of the Turtles 400 race at Chicagoland Speedway. Also, Dane talks to the team behind the Westmont Cruise Night!