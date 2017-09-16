New York photographer talks Hurricane Irma’s impact on Cuba

New York photographer Mike Greenberg recently returned from Cuba. He joins Matt Bubala to talk what it’s like to be a photographer for a living, all things Cuba and the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. Greenberg was not in Cuba when the storm hit, but he feels that the U.S. does not give much attention to Cuba during natural disasters. Greenberg says Cuba is “visually overwhelming.” He describes Cuba as modern clothing and lifestyle against old buildings” that don’t have the same type of upkeep as the U.S. even though Cuba is undergoing construction. For more info on Mike’s work, visit www.michael-greenberg.com.