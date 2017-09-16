Martin Truex Jr. Leads the Pack Into the Playoffs!

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series Season Champ, Martin Truex Jr. Joins Dane “On The Road” to talk about the season so far, preparing for the playoff and the Tales of the Turtles 400 race at Chicagoland Speedway. Listen as Martin talk about being a Philadelphia sports fan and the important work of the Martin Truex Foundation and special efforts in September around Childhood Cancer and Ovarian Cancer awareness months.

For more information about the foundation and ways to support and get involved go to www.MartinTruexFoundation.org