Live from London: Tom Rivers talks latest on terrorist attack

ABC News Correspondent Tom Rivers joins Matt Bubala live in London to talk news on the newest terrorist attack. Police are on a manhunt for the bomb suspect that left twenty-nine people injured. Rivers says people are “counting their lucky stars” that the bomb only partially exploded. Rivers reports that things are trying to get back to normal lifestyle. Parsons Green, the subway system where the incident occurred is now open. Rivers says police are increasing security while also involving the military. London is at it’s “critical threat level” and says “another attack is imminent.” President Trump tweeted about a loser terrorist. Rivers comments that there’s not enough information about Trump’s tweet to determine whether or not it’s based on unintelligence or conjecture. He points out when and how to determine when someone should come off the terrorist list is importation information to figure out.