× Hang out in Maria’s art bubble and hear a piano-playing robot this weekend

BRIDGEPORT — Maria’s Community Bar’s parking lot will transform this weekend into a pop-up art gallery.

Like, literally pop-up, as the bar will have a giant, inflated balloon-like structure that will host avant-garde music performances, projections and forums.

The Spacebuster, a temporary structure that will transform the area into an “impromptu community zone,” will inhabit the area outside Maria’s, 960 W. 31st St., beginning Thursday and lasting until Saturday, according to organizers.

