Clint Bowyer on Family, Fun & Being Our Highway Hero!

Driver of the number 14 Ford Fusion for Stewart Haas racing joins Dane “On The Road” and in studio at WGN before the Tales of the Turtles 400 race at Chicagoland. Hear as Clint shares the fun and challenges of the 2017 Nascar Monster Energy Cup season. Clint fills us in on family road trips, and the new Highway Hero App from Liberty Mutual that help you track and score your own safe driving.

For more information on all things Clint check out www.ClintBowyer.com … and get the “Highway Hero” App for Apple and Android for free today!