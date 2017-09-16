× Athlete Activism with Mark Carman, Sweet treats with Nutphree’s Bakery, Politcal Round Table, and more! | Full Show (Sept 15th)

Tonight on Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez (Sept 15th) we welcome WGN Radio Sports Reporter, Mark Carman, to talk about athlete activism, specifically focusing on previous Bull’s player Craig Hodges and Colin Kaepernick. Then, Brian Walker of Nutphree’s Bakery, joins the show to share the story of opening his own bakery shop that easily accommodates anyone with an allergy. Next, we dive into a Political Round Table with Erik Elk, Ken Jakubowski, Dave Lundy, geek specialist Elliot Serrano, and Comedian Doc Love to cover some of today’s top political stories including ESPN’s Jamelle Hill and her controversial tweets, Police brutality cases, and more.

Listen to the full podcast right here:

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti?



FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael for guest info and inquires:

TWITTER