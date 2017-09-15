Wintrust Business Lunch 9/15/17: The Negatives of Amazon in Chicago, Life Coaching, & Get IN It MusicFest 2017

Steve Bertrand closed out the week checked in on the innovation world with Andrea Hanis to learn what Second City is doing to utilize its in demand space by joining the co-working world, and while most of the city is excited about the potential of Amazon bringing 50,000 jobs to Chicago, Tom Gimbel shared the set backs it could bring as well. Rhonda Richter then gave Steve a few pro-tips on life when she explained the background of her life coaching business BenVia Life Coaching, and Front Row Phyllis previewed the biggest shows happening in and around the city.