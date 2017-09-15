WGN Radio Sports Reporter Mark Carman: From Hodges, to Kaepernick to Hill

Posted 3:18 PM, September 15, 2017, by

Jemele Hill attends ESPN: The Party 2017 held on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP)

WGN Radio Sports Reporter Mark Carman discusses freedom of speech in sports with John, following remarks made by ESPN Host Jemele Hill about President Trump.