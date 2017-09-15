WGN’s Violeta Podrumedic says Chicago is in store for a busy weekend. With all the events and the ramp from Eastbound 290 to the Northbound Kennedy being closed 10pm Friday to 4am Monday for work on the interchange, you need some extra help. Get traffic on demand on the Traffix Chicago app. Download it today!
Video: Weekend Warning – Expo Chicago, Riot Fest, & Interchange Construction
-
Video: Weekend Warning – Beautiful Weather & Bud Billiken Parade
-
Video: Weekend Warning – Baseball, Run Mag Mile, and Oktoberfest
-
Violeta Podrumedic
-
Video: Weekend Warning – 4th of July
-
Weekend Warning: Concerts, Greektown, and Boxing
-
-
Weekend Warning: Lollapalooza takes over Grant Park
-
Video: Weekend Warning – Sizzling Summer Slowdowns
-
Video: Weekend Warning – Labor Day Weekend
-
Video: Weekend Warning – The 59th Annual Air and Water Show
-
Video: Weekend Warning – Father’s Day Edition
-
-
Video: Weekend Warning – NHL Draft, Country Lake Shake, & Pride
-
Video: Violeta hosts the 100 Club’s Pig Out for Charity
-
Video: Boxing with Tommy Hughes