TV Show Patrol’s Curt Wagner: Emmy Award Predictions

Bill and Wendy are joined in studio by Curt Wagner of TVShowPatrol.com. Curt offers his predictions for the upcoming Emmy Awards including categories for Best Comedy Actors, Best Drama, etc. The three also discuss Jim Carrey’s return to TV in his first series-regular role in over 2 decades, as he stars in a new Showtime comedy series, “Kidding”.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to Noon, plus an online-only bonus hour from Noon to 1 p.m.