Preps Plus Chicago: Live high school football scoreboard

Top Five@5: 11 year-old mows White House lawn, no Game of Thrones at the Emmys, Jennifer Lawrence recalls bar fight and much more…

Posted 7:08 PM, September 15, 2017, by

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 578 -- Pictured: Actress Jennifer Lawrence during an interview on September 14, 2017 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Top Five@5 for Friday, September 15th, 2017:

11 year old Frank Giaccio mows the lawn at the White House after writing letter to President Trump, the popular HBO series Game of Thrones is ineligible for Emmy nominations this year, Jennifer Lawrence recalls her bar fight in Budapest with Seth Meyers and much more…

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!



​And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​​​