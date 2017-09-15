× Top Five@5: 11 year-old mows White House lawn, no Game of Thrones at the Emmys, Jennifer Lawrence recalls bar fight and much more…

Top Five@5 for Friday, September 15th, 2017:

11 year old Frank Giaccio mows the lawn at the White House after writing letter to President Trump, the popular HBO series Game of Thrones is ineligible for Emmy nominations this year, Jennifer Lawrence recalls her bar fight in Budapest with Seth Meyers and much more…

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3399508/3399508_2017-09-15-200408.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

