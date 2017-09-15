The Opening Bell 9/15/17: Financial Security During National Preparedness Month.

An easy week in the markets according to Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) when he told Steve about the quiet fed and moderate returns. Steve and Paul also shared their perspective on the controversial crypto-currency “Bitcoin”. The uncertainty of the crypto-currency also leads into the climate uncertainty given the natural disasters of the last couple of weeks, so Pat Cutilletta (Executive Director and Financial Advisor at Morgan Stanley) helped listeners weather the financial storm during National Preparedness Month.