It’s Friday and we heard the most incredible story about a girl name Maddy that we wish we could have met. Hear her dad tell her story HERE. Willie Geist talks about his upcoming interview with Elizabeth Moss, Dean Richards gives our a Dean’s List “F” and we recap the Haute Dog | Chicago. Coach Fitz and Hamp talk football and gubernatorial candidate Chris Kennedy stops by the studio. Enjoy the weekend!

