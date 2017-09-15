Preps Plus Chicago: Live high school football scoreboard

Roe Conn Full Show (9/15/17): Michael Steele on Trump, the Cassini Spacecraft flies into Saturn, Jim Peterik and much more…

Posted 7:20 PM, September 15, 2017, by , Updated at 07:18PM, September 15, 2017

Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes playing at game of News or Ruse. (Kristin Decker)

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlanes for Friday, September 15th, 2017:

Former RNC Chairman and MSNBC Analyst, Michael Steele talks Trump working with Democrats, Adler Planetarium Astronomer, Dr. Mark Hammergren joins the show to talk about the Cassini Space Craft, the Canarble Wagon features Max & Benny’s deli and Jim Peterik performs live in studio!

