× Roe Conn Full Show (9/15/17): Michael Steele on Trump, the Cassini Spacecraft flies into Saturn, Jim Peterik and much more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlanes for Friday, September 15th, 2017:

Former RNC Chairman and MSNBC Analyst, Michael Steele talks Trump working with Democrats, Adler Planetarium Astronomer, Dr. Mark Hammergren joins the show to talk about the Cassini Space Craft, the Canarble Wagon features Max & Benny’s deli and Jim Peterik performs live in studio!

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConnFollow @AnnaDavlantes

Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirlFollow @VioletaPod

Follow @kpowell720Follow @TheRoeConnShow

​And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​​​