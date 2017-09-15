“MaddyPalooza” is about bringing people together and celebrating Maddy’s incredible spirit

Maddy McInerney is an incredible person that we would like you to know. She lost an incredibly courageous battle against a glioblastoma, the same aggressive cancer that felled former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Beau and with which Arizona Sen. John McCain is afflicted. Maddy was the type of person that brought people together, breaking down social cliques, and bringing out the best in everyone.

You can help celebrate Maddy’s life by attending “MaddyPalooza” this weekend. The event from 6 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at CrossFit Freedom, 748 W. Park Ave., in Libertyville will celebrate her “amazing spirit, life and love of friends” with four bands and food for a $20 cover. Wristbands are available at LHS and Serendipity, 338 N. Milwaukee Ave.I you can’t attend the party, you can support Maddy’s Voice HERE.

Hear Maddy’s dad, Dave, share Maddy’s story below.