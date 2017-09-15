Jay Pharoah: The Art of Impersonation

Comedian Jay Pharoah joins Bill and Wendy in the studio to talk about his journey of mastering impersonations and who some of his favorite idols to impersonate are. Jay Pharoah also shares details about his upcoming comedy series “White Famous”, which will premiere Sunday, Oct. 15, at 10 p.m. ET.

Jay Pharoah is performing at Zanies in Rosemont, September 15th at 8:00pm and 10:30pm; and September 16th at 6:00pm, 8:00pm, and 10:00pm.

For more information, or to purchase tickets online, visit www.zanies.com

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to Noon, plus an online-only bonus hour from Noon to 1 p.m.