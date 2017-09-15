J.J. Abrams returns to direct IX, plus Last Jedi updates, interview highlights from Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford, and more

J.J. Abrams returns to STAR WARS to direct EPISODE IX! Our pal, director Kyle Newman joins us to provide his professional insight and opinions about this latest Lucasfilm shakeup. We analyze all the information at our fingertips concerning J.J.’s return, including comments from fans to some harsh criticism from director John Landis. The One Man Star Wars Trilogy continues to thrill audiences as the long-running stage show returns to the road. Charles Ross, the man who makes it happen, joins us to talk about his almost two decades of performing his unique, fast-paced take on the original trilogy. Plus, Updates from THE LAST JEDI as we feature recent interview highlights from Rian Johnson, the ever-surly Harrison Ford, and one of British GQ’s Men of the Year, Mark Hamill.