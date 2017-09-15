× Consumer reporter Herb Weisbaum on the only proactive thing you can do to protect yourself from the Equifax breach

Herb Weisbaum is an Emmy award-winning reporter who covers the consumer beat for NBCnews.com.

In this conversation with Nick Digilio, he provides an in-depth examination of the Equifax breach including how it happened and what to do now.

Plus Syracuse University memories, the dangers of renewal subscriptions & memberships and some serious allegations involving Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop.

