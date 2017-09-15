Bill and Wendy Full Show 9/15/2017

Today’s guests include Jay Pharoah, Curt Wagner of Show Patrol, and Rich Lenkov. Bill and Wendy talk about the 11 year old that had the best day ever mowing the White House lawn, Jay Pharoah’s upcoming shows, predictions for the Emmy’s with Curt Wagner, Slender Man trial with Rich Lenkov, and more.

