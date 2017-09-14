Wintrust Business Lunch 9/14/17: Amazon Impacting Real Estate, Facebook Gets Political, & Calls To Action
Amy Guth jumped in for Steve but didn’t slow down for real estate news. Dennis Rodkin looked at the big potential of Amazon moving its HQ2 to Chicago, but what would that mean to the real estate market? Rochelle Garner joined Amy to break down the way Facebook has found themselves in political news headlines, and Ilyce Glink explained the best way of taping into an online audience for a call to action.