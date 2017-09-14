Thomas Jefferson: Self-Evident Truths on December 2 at 10am

Saturday, December 2 at 10am

Tickets are $31

Blizzard Theatre at Elgin Community College

1700 Spartan Drive in Elgin

Tickets to Thomas Jefferson: Self-Evident Truths, sponsored by American Sale, are available now. Buy tickets online or by phone:

BUY TICKETS ONLINE HERE.

Call the Blizzard Theatre box office at 847-622-0300 (Mondays – Thursdays, 12pm-6pm and Saturdays, 12pm-5pm)

Ever wonder what one of our Founding Fathers would say about America today? Wonder no longer because the author of the Declaration of Independence and third president of the United States, Thomas Jefferson, returns to Chicagoland on Saturday, December 2nd!

Jefferson, portrayed by renown humanities scholar Clay Jenkinson, has been talking with host John Williams for more than 15 years about events from 200 years ago and today. So while this won’t be their first unrehearsed lived stage presentation, we think it will be unlike any conversation they’ve had before.

For those unfamiliar with the show, John and President Jefferson will talk for the first half of the show and then invited audience questions for the second half. Join us on Saturday, December 2nd at 10am at the Blizzard Theatre at the Elgin Community College for an engaging morning with TJ and John Williams!

