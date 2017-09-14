× “There are two, three, four shows…I could make a legitimate argument for their winning…” Dan Fienberg on The Emmys

Dan Fienberg, TV critic for The Hollywood Reporter and The Fien Print, discusses the Emmy field ahead of Sunday’s ceremony in this conversation with Nick Digilio.

Other items discussed include American Horror Story, Alias Grace, Deuce, Ken Burns’ new documentary The Vietnam War, Top of the Lake, Kevin (Probably) Saves The World, Twin Peaks and Big Brother.

