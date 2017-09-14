The Opening Bell 9/14/17: The Most Walkable Cities in The US

Personal data is more valuable now that ever in the digital age, but when over 140 million people’s data is compromised, what is there to do? This week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation, Steve and Rod Murray (Group SVP for Commercial Banking & Head of the Leveraged Finance group at Associated Bank) discussed the Equifax breach and the first response steps consumers can do to protect themselves. Alex Haried (Real Estate Agent at Redfin) shared the details of a survey from WalkScore.com and told Steve how these scores can impact the property value of a neighborhood. Chicago also ranked 6th among the top ten cities in the country.