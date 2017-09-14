The Mincing Rascals 09.14.17: Trump and Democrats, “What Happened”, soda tax repeal, Kenneka Jenkins

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams, Rob Martier and Justin Kaufmann of WGN Radio, and Kristen McQueary of Chicago Tribune. They debate the effects on Trump’s approval rating after deals made with democrats like Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi. They also determine Hillary Clinton’s guilt for publicizing her new book, What Happened. They discuss the success of Wednesday’s Cook County Board Meeting, covering a possible soda tax repeal, which Kristen attended. The Rascals try to rationalize the soda tax. Finally, they try to understand what happened the night that Kenneka Jenkins disappeared, later to be found dead in a freezer.

Rob recommends The Last Days of Night by Graham Moore.

Justin recommends by Electric Arches by Eve Ewing, as well as HBO’s “Vice Principals.”

John recommends A First-Class Catastrophe: The Road to Black Monday, the Worst Day in Wall Street History by Diana Henriques.

Kristen recommends her own Sangria recipe called the SOB Sangria.

