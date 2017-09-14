The John Williams Show Full Podcast 09.14.17: Cleveland Indians winning streak, median household incomes and Florida nursing home deaths
The Cleveland Indians have a chance of beating the Chicago Cubs winning streak. John hears from FOX Sports “Indians Live” Co-Host and Analyst Jensen Lewis about that. John calculates how much is left of annual household income after taxes, necessities and more. Then, ABC News Correspondent Jim Ryan explains what happened when eight people died of heat in a Florida nursing home following Hurricane Irma.