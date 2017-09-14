× The Carry Out 9-14-17: “Paul Ryan is so mad right now that he went home, put on a headband and started doing hate curls”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include a deal being made between Democrats and President Trump over DACA, gubernatorial candidate Chris Kennedy picking Ra Joy as his running mate, former Chicago police superintendent Garry McCarthy forming a Mayoral Exploratory Committee, clean-up continuing in Florida after Hurricane Irma, the White Sox beating the Tigers, The Cubs looking to sweep the Mets before taking on the Cardinals this weekend, the Bears getting ready for their game against the Bucs in Tampa and a pop-up train underpass party taking place in Chicago this weekend.

