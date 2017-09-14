The Carry Out 9-13-17: “Is President Trump going to put a hemp bumper sticker on his Subaru next?”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include President Trump inviting Democrats to the White House for dinner, ESPN host Jemele Hill calling President Trump a white supremacist on Twitter, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders saying that ESPN’s Jemele Hill should be fired for anti-Trump tweets, Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin wanting to repeal the sweetened beverage tax, Equifax promising protections after their date breach, “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli having his bail revoked over a Hillary Clinton hair post, the White Sox taking 2 of 3 from the Kansas City Royals, the Cubs getting back to their winning ways against the New York Mets, the Cleveland Indians winning their 21st game in a row, the Bears preparing for their game against Tampa Bay and the great character actor Frank Vincent passing away

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio