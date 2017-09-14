The biggest names in NASCAR are coming to Chicago this weekend

Dane Neal, host of WGN‘s “On the Road with Dane Neal,” joins Justin to preview this weekend’s NASCAR Monster Energy Series Playoffs at Chicagoland Speedway. Dane talks about the popularity of NASCAR, how NASCAR is a sport that should be experienced in person, this event being the start of the NASCAR playoffs, what we should look for at the race, how this is Dale Earnhardt Jr’s last Chicago race, the culture surrounding car racing, the best place to watch a race and all the events that are taking place around the big event.

