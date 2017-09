We covered a lot of topics today from politics to golf to movies to choosing our Wang Dang Doodle picks. But the only thing that matters is that we met our new friend Jasper. Jasper is now 9, but at the age of 4, he was diagnosed with leukemia. Jasper tackled his 3.5 year treatment plan like a boss and was rewarded by the Make-A-Wish-Illinois folks with a trip to the North Pole to meet the real Santa Clause!