State Representative and gubernatorial candidate Scott Drury: “I’m running for governor to let people know that we can return government to them”

State Representative Scott Drury joins Justin to tell us why he wants to be the next governor of Illinois. Representative Drury talks about why he is choosing to run for governor, the importance of getting rid of the moral and ethical corruption in the state of Illinois, why he’s in favor of fair redistricting, how he expects to run for governor as a Democrat without the support of Speaker Mike Madigan, the biggest challenge that he’s facing during his campaign, why he picked 26-year-old Alex Hirsch to be his running mate, how he believes he can earn the trust back from the residents of Illinois, his concrete plan to “Rebuild Illinois,” what can be done to curb violence in Chicago and his goal to bring back core democratic values back to the party.

