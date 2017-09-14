Roe Conn Full Show (9/14/17): Hurricane Irma aftermath update, Blackhawks training camp preview, Richard Roeper movie reviews and much more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlanes for Thursday, September 7th, 2017:

Ben Bradley gives more details on the girl found dead in a Rosemont hotel, Tom Skilling previews the weekend weather forecast, we talk to Bill Hoebee from WAIL in Florida to get an update on the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, Mike Monico joins to talk about the Mnuchin honeymoon travel rumors, Judd Sirott previews the Blackhawks upcoming training camp and Richard Roeper comes by for the Top 5 and movie reviews.

