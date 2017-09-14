Paul Lisnek’s – “Behind the Curtain”: The Blue Man Group 20th anniversary and hurricanes

Blue Man Group is a Chicago institution (not to mention its presence in numerous other cities and countries) that celebrates 20 years in our city. Paul visits with original Co-Founder Phil Stanton and current Blue Man Brian Tavener. They reflect on how Blue man got started, how it has evolved and what it takes to be a Blue Man!

Then, WGN-TV Meteorologist Demetrius Ivory joins Paul to discuss the seemingly frequent occurrence of “once in 500 years” hurricanes and storms. We find out just what is going on with the climate in our world and whether climate change real.