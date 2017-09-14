“Orphee et Eurydice” – Merging The Joffery And The Lyric

What do you get when you combine two of the biggest artistic institutions in Chicago? A performance of “Orphee et Eurydice” and an historic collaboration between the Joffrey Ballet and the Lyric Opera of Chicago. WGN’s Andrea Darlas chats with Joffrey Artistic Director Ashley Wheater and opera star (and the lead in Eurydice) Andriana Chuchman about the partnership—and what opera lovers and ballet enthusiasts can expect to see! “Orphee at Eurydice” runs through October 15th.