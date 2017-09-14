Lewis & Williams & Bears – Oh My! on December 2 at 1pm

Saturday, December 2 at 1pm

Tickets are $31

Blizzard Theatre at Elgin Community College

1700 Spartan Drive in Elgin

Tickets to Lewis & Williams & Bears – Oh My! sponsored by American Sale are available now. Buy tickets online or by phone:

BUY TICKETS ONLINE HERE.

Call the Blizzard Theatre box office at 847-622-0300 (Mondays – Thursdays, 12pm-6pm and Saturdays, 12pm-5pm)

Take a front row seat to America’s greatest adventure story ever told! Meriwether Lewis, portrayed by humanities scholar Clay Jenkinson, is here to share his adventures into the uncharted territory of the American West with John Williams.

Meriwether Lewis teamed up with William Clark to form the partnership that became the Lewis and Clark Expedition from 1804 through 1806. Together, at the command of President Thomas Jefferson, they explored the lands west of the Mississippi, acquired as part of the Louisiana Purchase.

What would they discover: dinosaurs, mastodons, friendly or savage natives, the elusive Northwest Passage?

Despite obstacles and hardships, the party succeeded in reaching the Pacific. They returned with Lewis’s diligent records and a remarkable story of survival and triumph.

The program starts at 1pm on Saturday, December 2 and begins with an unscripted conversation between Meriwether Lewis and John Williams, followed by a question-and-answer with the audience. You’ll walk away with an understanding of what it was like to see these lands for the first time and an appreciation of the pioneering spirit!

