‘Jeopardy!’ champion Arthur Chu is an ombudsman of nerd culture

Filmmaker Scott Drucker joins Justin to discuss his debut feature-length documentary, “Who is Arthur Chu?,” which will be screening at the Music Box Theatre on Saturday, September 16th at 2pm. Scott talks about where the idea for this documentary comes from, how Arthur became a villain during his “Jeopardy!” run, when he realized there was more to the story of Arthur than just being a “Jeopardy!” champion, the importance of being authentic and what he wants people to take away from Arthur Chu’s life.

