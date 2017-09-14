× ‘Hello from the Magic Tavern’ host Arnie Niekamp: “If you measure your success in fan art we are doing quite well”

Arnie Niekamp, host of the improvised comedy podcast, “Hello from the Magic Tavern,” joins Justin to talk about where the idea for this podcast came from, how the podcast is creating a dialogue with its listeners, the rabid fan base that the podcast has generated, why Chicago doesn’t get the recognition it deserves for creating interesting podcasts, what the future holds for the podcast and this Sunday’s “Hello from the Magic Tavern Live” event at the Music Box Theatre.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio