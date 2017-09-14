Bill and Wendy Full Show 09-14-17

Today’s guests include Hollywood Chicago film critic Pat McDonald, Vice President of Perl Mortgage David Hochberg, and the “Pitbull of Comedy”, Bobby Slayton. The show starts with Bill’s troublesome commute story and wraps up with a discussion about Sean Spicer’s appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live”.

Today’s guests include Jason Glassberg who is the co-founder and managing principal of Casada.Com, Dane Neal with Barry Sorkin of Smoque, as well as Henry Fetta and Dan Jariabka from the Hunger Resource Network. Bill and Wendy talk about Tom Skilling’s starting in Milwaukee with Albert the Alley Cat, Bill’s unusual connection to a star from “All My Children” who recently passed, and more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to Noon, plus an online-only bonus hour from Noon to 1 pm.