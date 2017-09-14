Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 09-14-17

On today’s bonus hour, WGN Radio reporter, Ryan Burrow, stops by the studio to update Bill and Wendy on the kangaroo that was on the loose in Kenosha County in Wisconsin. Later on, Bill, Wendy and Judy Pielach chat about the board games they grew up playing as well as the new crayon color.

