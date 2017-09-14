Amy and Jen hit the Wrestling Ring with “The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity”, A look at Cassini Saturn and Love for the Mix Tape | Full Show (Sept 14th)
Amy Guth and Jen Bosworth are back in action tonight for Patti Vasquez! On tonight’s show they welcome actors from “The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity” (Harsh J. Gagoomal, Semaj Miller, and Mickey O’Sullivan) who discuss their impressive run at the Red Theatre. They also dive into a discussion about the recent trending topic of Cassini Saturn and what it means for planet Earth and space discovery in general. All this and more, listen to the podcast right here: