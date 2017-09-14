× AARP presents Health Care in Illinois: 2017 and Beyond – What’s at Stake for You?

What are the health care issues relevant to Illinois residents and their loved ones?

Cost and access, Medicare, Medicaid, prescription drugs, fraud and abuse are the top of mind issues for Illinois residents of all ages when they think about their health care. What are yours?

Join AARP Illinois, WGN Radio and a panel of experts to discuss these topics, ask about your concerns and share your stories. This free event and reception will be held on Tuesday, October 24 at the Glasser Auditorium in Mount Sinai Hospital, 1500 South Fairfield Avenue in Chicago. Doors open at 5:30pm and the event is 6pm to 8pm.

Register at aarp.cvent.com/yourhealthcareillinois or call toll-free 1-877-926-8300.