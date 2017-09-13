Wintrust Business Lunch 9/13/17: Equifax Hacks, Amazon’s HQ2, & Chicago Architecture Biennial

What should Americans be doing since the wake of this Equifax data breach? Terry Savage knows that this historic data hack will change the industry, but first she has suggestions for the 140 million impacted Americans. Frank Sennett jumped on the line with Steve to discuss why Chicago should go all out in order to attract Amazon’s HQ2, and Jack Guthman showed the importance of the largest architecture and design exhibition in North American – The Chicago Architecture Biennial.