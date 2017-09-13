Video: WGN Radio Recess Visits The Upside Down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lisa Wolf and the WGN Radio Recess crew head over to Chicago's hottest pop-up bar, The Upside Down, where fans of the Netflix series "Stranger Things" can enjoy a night out on the town with a supernatural twist. "Stranger Things" fans line up down the block to get in and sip one of the bar's special themed drinks on the Byers' family sofa or score a selfie in front of the "alphabet wall." Two of the people behind the popup, Jared Saul and Jorge Saldarriaga, join Radio Recess to share their motivation for creating the unique space.

The Upside Down is presented by Emporium Popups, which produces themed, limited-time pop-up bars in the space next door to The Emporium's Logan Square location. The Emporium's Upside Down is much easier to get to than the one on the show: You can find it at 2367 N Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago. But don't delay, the entrance to The Upside Down closes for good on October 1.