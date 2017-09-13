× These city-employed goats eat their way through overgrowth at O’Hare

O’HARE — The job of landscaping the more than 11-square-mile expanse of O’Hare Airport is too much for humans to handle on their own.

For the fourth summer in five years, the nation’s second-busiest airport has turned to a herd of goats and sheep to clear the shaggy brush surrounding its miles-long perimeter, a tool city officials say is both more efficient and environmentally-friendly than heavy machinery.

This year’s herd includes 100 animals, roughly doubling the size of its goat army over previous years, officials said.