These city-employed goats eat their way through overgrowth at O’Hare

The city has brought on herds of goats and sheep to help clear brush around the airport four out of the past five summers. (Alex Nitkin / DNAinfo)

O’HARE — The job of landscaping the more than 11-square-mile expanse of O’Hare Airport is too much for humans to handle on their own.

For the fourth summer in five years, the nation’s second-busiest airport has turned to a herd of goats and sheep to clear the shaggy brush surrounding its miles-long perimeter, a tool city officials say is both more efficient and environmentally-friendly than heavy machinery.

This year’s herd includes 100 animals, roughly doubling the size of its goat army over previous years, officials said.

