The Opening Bell 9/13/17: You Likely Know Someone Impacted by The Equifax Data Breach…

Earlier in the week, Equifax announced that possibly 140 million of their consumer accounts have been breached. DJ Vogel (Partner at Sikich LLP – Security & Compliance Practice) and Steve talked about the unprecedented violation that could lead to the company’s bankruptcy and what millions of consumers can do to help avoid future impacts. Bryan Quigley (SVP at the US Chamber Institute for Legal Reform) then detailed a new survey that show the fairness of states’ lawsuit environments. Unfortunately, Cook County is ranked in the bottom five.