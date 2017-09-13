The John Williams Show Full Podcast 09.13.17: iPhone X, Equifax, Cook County Soda Tax

The new Apple iPhone X will arrive in October, with features that a robber will surely not be able to access. Techlicious Founder and Editor Suzanne Kantra describes some of those cool, new features to John. Then, CNET West Coast Executive Editor Ian Sherr describes what happened in the Equifax hack, and why the company is failing at salvaging the hack. Finally, Worth, Illinois Village President Mary Werner argues why the Cook County soda tax ought to be repealed.