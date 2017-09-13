The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 9-13-17

We have another amazing show for you tonight! The Daily Line’s Mike Fourcher joins Justin as they chat about the sweetened beverage tax with Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin, the great Dean Richards chats about his great career, the hilarious actor and comedian David Koechner tells us about his show this Saturday at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre in Arlington Heights, influential musician John Doe of the legendary punk band X talks about the band celebrating their 40th anniversary ahead of their slot at Riot Fest and since it’s Wednesday, The DuPage Picker is here to evaluate your stuff on “The Swap Meet!”

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio