Riot Fest band not to miss: X

The great John Doe from the legendary and influential Los Angeles punk band X joins Justin to talk about his career, his familiarity with Chicago’s great punk rock scene, the connection he has with Chicago’s alt-country style of music, the band celebrating its 40th anniversary, the differences between the New York punk sound and the Los Angeles punk sound, how they wanted to write about a less glamorous Los Angeles scene, how the band was able to evolve their sound, being a band that influenced countless other punk bands, why the band has been able to remain together, his Grammy-nominated book, “Under the Big Black Sun” and the band’s upcoming appearance at Riot Fest in Douglas Park.

