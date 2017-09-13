Riot Fest band not to miss: X

John Doe of X recieves the Icon Award at the 2015 Journeys AP Music Awards, Fueled by Monster Energy Drink at Quicken Loans Arena on July 22, 2015 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Duane Prokop/Getty Images)

The great John Doe from the legendary and influential Los Angeles punk band X joins Justin to talk about his career, his familiarity with Chicago’s great punk rock scene, the connection he has with Chicago’s alt-country style of music, the band celebrating its 40th anniversary, the differences between the New York punk sound and the Los Angeles punk sound, how they wanted to write about a less glamorous Los Angeles scene, how the band was able to evolve their sound, being a band that influenced countless other punk bands, why the band has been able to remain together, his Grammy-nominated book, “Under the Big Black Sun” and the band’s upcoming appearance at Riot Fest in Douglas Park.

