Former Phil Mickelson caddie Jim “Bones” Mackay joins The Steve Cochran Show to talk about being inducted into the Caddie Hall of Fame. Jim says he doesn’t foresee going back to caddying because he’s really enjoying the work he is doing for NBC. ┬áJim shares a story of a time he was right, but wishes he wasn’t as well as how he is learning the tricks of broadcasting like having someone talk in your ear while you’re talking.