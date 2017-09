Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns recap the Bears’ Week 1 loss to the Atlanta Falcons and preview Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Is this a revenge game for former Buccaneer and current Bears quarterback Mike Glennon? They also go over the loaded injury report and debut a new voicemail segment — give the guys a call at 312-222-5050. Listen below!

Like the podcast? Subscribe for free on iTunes!